Blackline Safety Corp.'s (TSE:BLN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

Blackline Safety's estimated fair value is CA$7.05 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Blackline Safety is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of CA$3.55

Analyst price target for BLN is CA$4.91 which is 30% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$3.24m CA$750.0k CA$7.80m CA$13.6m CA$18.7m CA$22.6m CA$26.1m CA$29.1m CA$31.6m CA$33.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 21.10% Est @ 15.35% Est @ 11.32% Est @ 8.51% Est @ 6.53% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% -CA$3.0 CA$0.7 CA$6.5 CA$10.5 CA$13.6 CA$15.5 CA$16.8 CA$17.6 CA$17.9 CA$17.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$114m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$34m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.9%) = CA$749m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$749m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= CA$399m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$513m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$3.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:BLN Discounted Cash Flow January 1st 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Blackline Safety as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.915. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Blackline Safety

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for BLN.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Blackline Safety, there are three important factors you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Blackline Safety (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) . Future Earnings: How does BLN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

