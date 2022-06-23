Blackmagic's second-gen Pocket Cinema Camera 6K has a larger battery and a lower price

Blackmagic is finally updating the base Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with some welcome (if not earth-shattering) refinements. The company has introduced the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 with features borrowed from the Pro model, including its larger battery, swivelling touchscreen and support for a 1,280 x 960 OLED viewfinder. You can record video for longer while improving the composition of your shots, to put it simply.

The G2 otherwise sports the same capabilities as the original Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. You'll find its namesake 6,144 x 3,456 Super 35 image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and a peak dual native ISO of 25,600. A Canon EF mount gives you a wide selection of potential lenses, while mini XLR inputs provide high-quality audio. PetaPixel notes you won't get the Pro's ND filters, however, and the conservative update means you won't find continuous autofocusing or in-body stabilization.

The 6K G2 is available now for $1,995, or $500 less than its predecessor cost when new. You'll also get the full DaVinci Resolve Studio to edit your work. This is clearly a better bargain if you're looking for a reasonably compact video-focused mirrorless camera, although you may still want to look at competition like the Sony A7 IV (with continuous autofocus and built-in stabilization) if you're equally interested in taking photos.