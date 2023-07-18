Blackrock appoints Saudi oil chief to board amid ‘woke’ investing controversy

Amin Nasser is chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the $2 trillion oil company described as “the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitter” by campaigners - REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Blackrock has appointed the leader of Saudi Arabia’s oil company to its board, in its latest apparent retreat from the “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) emphasis that has made it a target for “anti-woke” criticism.

Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, has become a director of the world’s largest fund manager.

Blackrock said the decision reflected the importance of the Middle East to its business and, under Nasser’s leadership, the emergence of Aramco as a “leader in the global energy transition”.

But the move comes after Larry Fink, Blackrock’s chief executive, has faced a backlash for putting so-called ESG issues at the centre of Blackrock’s approach to the markets.

In his widely-followed 2020 letters to clients and chief executives, Mr Fink declared “climate risk is investment risk” and that “sustainability should be our new standard for investing”.

Since then he has rowed back and admitted companies “cannot be the climate police”, however.

Mr Fink also did not mention ESG at all in his letters this year, amid an ongoing row with Republican politicians in the US who have accused Blackrock of putting “woke” ideology before investor returns.

Last year Florida, the state run by Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, said it was pulling $2bn of public assets out of BlackRock’s funds in protest and would hand them over to rival money managers.

Blackrock chief executive Larry Fink has admitted companies 'cannot be the climate police' - Thos Robinson/Getty Images

Against that backdrop, Mr Nasser’s appointment at BlackRock is likely to raise eyebrows in some quarters.

Mr Fink said: “Amin’s distinguished career at Aramco, spanning more than four decades, gives him a unique perspective on many of the key issues facing our firm and our clients.

“His leadership experience, understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift towards a low carbon economy, as well as his knowledge of the Middle East region, will all contribute meaningfully to the BlackRock Board dialogue.”

Aramco is described as “the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitter” by climate campaigners at Friends of the Earth, responsible for more than 4pc of the world’s carbon emissions since 1965.

The company boasts annual sales of more than $300bn and is valued at around $2 trillion on the stock market.

It has been accused of “greenwashing” in the past for UK advertising campaigns that claimed the company was “powering a more sustainable future” despite being the world’s largest oil producer, with a daily output of almost 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and reserves of around 200 billion barrels.

BlackRock said Mr Nasser had helped to make Aramco a leader in the global energy transition by “investing in cutting-edge technologies to address the challenge of balancing energy security and sustainability” and setting out an “ambition” to achieve net zero carbon scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050.

That target excludes scope 3 emissions – or those emissions caused by the burning of Aramco’s products by third parties – which account for 90pc of Aramco’s emissions.

