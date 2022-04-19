U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.25
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,346.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,938.50
    +30.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.35
    -2.86 (-2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1920
    +1.1920 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.96
    +1,562.20 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.29
    +23.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.71
    -30.67 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLK
    Watchlist
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 29, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.044

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.037

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.090

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.043

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.075

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.028

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.035

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.048

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.069

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.088

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.069

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.073

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.040

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.042

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.033

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.035

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.066

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.055

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.085

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.064

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.051

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.065

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.051

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.048

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.084

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.046

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.036

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.046

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.093

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.055

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.083

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.131

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.014

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.041

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.025

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.062

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.076

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.051

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.073

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.046

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.038

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.063

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.062

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.054

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.040

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.046

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.045

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.036

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.042

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.081

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.043

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.034

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.050

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.031

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.030

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.208

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.215

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.170

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.083

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.021

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.27 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com



Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onsla

  • Plug Power stock surges after liquid green hydrogen delivery agreement with Walmart

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged 4.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the alternative energy company disclosed an agreement with Walmart Inc. for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart's U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. Walmart shares were little changed ahead of the open. "Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade,

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • UPDATED: American Campus confirms acquisition by Blackstone Group

    American Campus Communities Inc. on Tuesday confirmed a report by The Wall Street Journal that it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group Inc. in a deal that values the student housing company at about $12.8 billion including debt. Shares of American Campus Communities rallied 13% in premarket trades. Blackstone Group plans to pay $65.47 a share for American Campus Communities, which bills itself as the largest developer, owner and manager of high-quality student housing communities in the U.S

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Cut Your Retirement Spending Now, Says Creator of the 4% Rule

    The combination of high inflation and high market valuations could require revisions to the retirement rule-of-thumb.

  • IBM Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    IBM reports earnings on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for software revenue growth of 5.8% in the quarter.

  • Here are 30 stocks that Goldman Sachs likes when the economy stutters and markets gyrate

    What should investors do as the global economy swirls? Goldman Sachs says go for stable stocks, like Johnson & Johnson, Domino's Pizza and Alphabet.

  • Halliburton Beats Earnings Estimates. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • Johnson & Johnson Reports Mixed Earnings and Cuts Guidance

    The company also suspends guidance on sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, citing 'global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.'

  • Goldman Sachs thinks these are the best stocks to buy right now

    Stick with stable stocks, hints Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in April

    Enterprises everywhere are migrating to the cloud or offering innovative cloud-based platforms and services. This is a tremendous increase over the 30% figure in 2021 and has some researchers predicting an addressable cloud market significantly eclipsing $1 trillion within this decade. This offers companies and investors a terrific opportunity to profit.