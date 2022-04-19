BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 29, 2022.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.090
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.043
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.075
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.088
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.073
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.042
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.033
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.035
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.064
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.048
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.084
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.036
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.093
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.083
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.131
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.014
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.041
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.025
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.051
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.073
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.038
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.063
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.062
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.054
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.036
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.081
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.034
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.050
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.031
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.208
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.215
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.170
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.083
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U
Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.021
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
