BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 29, 2022.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.044 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.090 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.075 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.088 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.073 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.042 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.033 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.035 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.064 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.065 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.048 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.084 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.036 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.093 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.083 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.131 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.014 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.041 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.076 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.051 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.073 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.038 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.062 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.054 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.045 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.036 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.081 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.043 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.034 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.050 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.031 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.208 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.215 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.170 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.083

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.021

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

