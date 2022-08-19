BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2022.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.044
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.095
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.051
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.073
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.052
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.070
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.080
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.080
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.046
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.035
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.041
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.056
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.089
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.067
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.069
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.072
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.047
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.100
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.060
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.109
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.120
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.037
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.041
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.025
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.074
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.074
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.047
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.048
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
0.230
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.063
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.054
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.035
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.044
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.084
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.057
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.044
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.046
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.033
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.282
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.281
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.218
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.086
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U
Estimated August Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The August cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.087
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about August 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com