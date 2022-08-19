U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.75
    -38.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,734.00
    -247.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.25
    -142.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.60
    -23.10 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -1.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.66
    +0.76 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0104 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0340
    +1.1720 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,449.60
    -2,053.62 (-8.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.61
    -49.12 (-8.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.33
    +21.48 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLK
    Watchlist
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

Listing:

TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

Symbol:

CBH, CBO, CDZ, CEW, CHB, CLF, CLG, CMR, CPD, CSD, CUD, CVD, CYH, FIE, XAGG, XAGG.U, XAGH, XBB, XCB, XCBG, XCBU, XCBU.U, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDV, XEB, XEI, XFN, XFR, XGB, XHB, XHD, XHU, XHY, XIG, XIGS, XIU, XLB, XPF, XQB, XRE, XSAB, XSB, XSC, XSE, XSH, XSHG, XSHU, XSHU.U, XSI, XSQ, XSTB, XSTH, XSTP, XSTP.U, XTR, XUT

Listing:

NEO (NEO Exchange Inc.)

Symbol:

XGGB

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2022 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.044

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.038

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.095

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.051

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.073

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.030

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.035

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.052

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.070

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.080

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.069

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.080

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.040

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.046

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.035

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.041

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.066

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.056

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.089

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.067

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.052

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.061

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.047

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.069

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.072

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.049

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.038

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.047

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.100

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.060

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.109

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.120

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.037

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.041

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.025

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.063

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.074

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.065

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.074

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.047

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.048

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

0.230

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.063

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.064

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.041

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.054

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.040

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.048

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.045

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.035

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.044

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.084

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.057

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.044

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.046

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.033

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.030

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.282

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.281

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.218

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.086

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Estimated August Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The August cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.087

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about August 25, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • A $2 Trillion Stock-Options Deadline Is Make-Or-Break Moment for Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- With August shaping up to be the calmest month this year for US stocks, traders are closely watching Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration for hints whether the tranquility will last. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Vis

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Deere Stock Tumbles as Earnings Miss Expectations

    Deere reported fiscal third quarter earnings of $6.16 a share from $13 billion in equipment sales. Sales met expectations, but Wall Street was looking for $6.65 a share.

  • Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Exxon Mobil and Nvidia have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • Bitcoin Sinks to Below $22,000. Crypto Stocks Coinbase and Marathon Digital Tumble.

    The selloff of the world's largest cryptocurrency comes just days after Bitcoin crossed $25,000.

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • Bear of the Day: Nvidia (NVDA)

    Nvidia on August 8 provided downbeat preliminary second quarter FY23 guidance that forced analysts to trim their outlooks. And NVDA stock is still down over 35% in 2022.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]