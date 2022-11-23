BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2022. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2022 or December 31, 2022, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.
These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
These capital gains estimates reflect the application of proposed changes to the Income Tax Act (Canada) that were tabled in Parliament on November 3rd, 2022 as part of Bill C-32 and that affect the taxation of ETFs. The bill contemplates that the applicable changes will start to apply beginning with the ETFs’ 2022 taxation year. At the time of the publication of these estimates, Bill C-32 has passed first reading in the House of Commons but has not yet been enacted into law.
We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2022, on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.
Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Estimated
Net asset
Estimated
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
-
16.773268
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
-
17.004769
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
2.31514
29.087564
7.96%
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.48121
14.872926
3.24%
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
-
13.344068
0.00%
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
-
19.084629
0.00%
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.45817
18.636019
2.46%
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
-
26.456849
0.00%
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
1.51062
17.512800
8.63%
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
-
14.858636
0.00%
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
1.08949
34.138227
3.19%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
-
42.556697
0.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
-
52.214301
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
-
16.581759
0.00%
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
-
16.606358
0.00%
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
-
50.022485
0.00%
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
1.03842
19.749741
5.26%
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
3.28585
74.626788
4.40%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
-
11.225478
0.00%
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
-
15.093386
0.00%
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
0.30976
29.074301
1.07%
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
-
50.246856
0.00%
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
-
16.576359
0.00%
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
0.22159
45.443009
0.49%
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
-
19.320030
0.00%
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
-
6.663075
0.00%
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
-
38.488232
0.00%
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
-
36.493595
0.00%
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
-
41.435670
0.00%
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
-
39.995890
0.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
-
9.555302
0.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
-
10.066632
0.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
-
35.451265
0.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
-
25.842446
0.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
-
32.726615
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.32901
30.367400
1.08%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.41028
22.531797
1.82%
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.27503
23.902555
1.15%
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
-
27.069887
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
0.52872
16.661845
3.17%
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
-
18.619819
0.00%
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
-
34.762062
0.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
-
32.594247
0.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
-
23.891342
0.00%
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XCD
0.50429
40.617621
1.24%
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.91388
40.418577
2.26%
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
-
13.663640
0.00%
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
XCLN
-
42.483082
0.00%
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
XCLR
-
38.028562
0.00%
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
-
19.755526
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
0.82189
16.993087
4.84%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.24922
54.863462
0.45%
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
1.18666
32.091294
3.70%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
-
21.840258
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
-
16.060729
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
-
22.582451
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
1.52315
23.279917
6.54%
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF
XDLR
-
33.109681
0.00%
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
XDNA
-
38.010391
0.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
-
41.560815
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.45515
25.835544
1.76%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.31217
18.990211
1.64%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
-
23.813752
0.00%
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
1.07937
26.749327
4.04%
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
-
14.082431
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
-
22.194073
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
-
16.743181
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
0.19007
28.406228
0.67%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
0.12851
20.853334
0.62%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
-
16.838591
0.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
1.50473
26.055024
5.78%
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
1.76647
24.833510
7.11%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
-
25.848164
0.00%
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
-
29.236915
0.00%
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.27419
23.740755
1.15%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.28592
23.743930
1.20%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
-
22.496728
0.00%
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
XEXP
-
38.616628
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
-
31.864478
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.19054
24.879077
0.77%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
-
23.097108
0.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFH
2.38842
24.716252
9.66%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
-
19.484015
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
2.25144
44.324962
5.08%
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
-
20.045135
0.00%
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
-
18.032462
0.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
0.99133
34.926507
2.84%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
0.69840
25.719853
2.72%
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
-
18.780129
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
-
15.015645
0.00%
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
0.53614
38.168915
1.40%
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.26327
22.568753
1.17%
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF
XHAK
0.25647
38.543613
0.67%
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
-
18.111143
0.00%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
-
65.869160
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
-
31.071485
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
-
28.801452
0.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
-
15.678438
0.00%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
1.09991
30.926825
3.56%
iShares India Index ETF
XID
0.39589
45.369556
0.87%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
-
18.990060
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
-
35.793140
0.00%
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
2.87453
27.669997
10.39%
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
-
18.326469
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
-
32.527032
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
-
29.856607
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
-
18.843433
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
-
16.729581
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.00105
25.457123
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
0.03954
18.828612
0.21%
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.93110
28.734153
3.24%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
-
22.329313
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
-
30.486585
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
-
22.245403
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
-
24.597549
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
-
30.243424
0.00%
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
-
24.819528
0.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
0.02071
65.507771
0.03%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
0.11159
48.199551
0.23%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
0.50801
35.652784
1.42%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.43169
44.758191
0.96%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
0.00522
26.201344
0.02%
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
-
14.057350
0.00%
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
-
18.141328
0.00%
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
-
25.152348
0.00%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
-
88.013046
0.00%
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
-
22.726096
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.00759
15.885195
0.05%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
-
17.400607
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
-
25.564205
0.00%
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
-
17.263275
0.00%
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
-
17.335690
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
-
19.233449
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
-
16.148357
0.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
-
17.723428
0.00%
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
-
36.405800
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
-
39.054255
0.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
-
28.535502
0.00%
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
-
16.298673
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
-
26.887401
0.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
-
24.799097
0.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
-
41.253237
0.00%
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
-
18.175152
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
1.10685
80.783506
1.37%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
-
18.685960
0.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
-
36.554190
0.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
-
40.078689
0.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
-
29.248056
0.00%
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
-
36.551028
0.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
-
28.258947
0.00%
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
-
10.384244
0.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
-
33.035287
0.00%
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
XULR
-
41.583070
0.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
1.36632
65.714108
2.08%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
1.00866
48.834193
2.07%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
-
52.585324
0.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.40191
28.520720
1.41%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.31050
39.546491
0.79%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.16296
29.158380
0.56%
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
-
23.806112
0.00%
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.75936
63.348819
1.20%
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2022 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2022 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.
