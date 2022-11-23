U.S. markets closed

BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·16 min read
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2022. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2022 or December 31, 2022, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These capital gains estimates reflect the application of proposed changes to the Income Tax Act (Canada) that were tabled in Parliament on November 3rd, 2022 as part of Bill C-32 and that affect the taxation of ETFs. The bill contemplates that the applicable changes will start to apply beginning with the ETFs’ 2022 taxation year. At the time of the publication of these estimates, Bill C-32 has passed first reading in the House of Commons but has not yet been enacted into law.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2022, on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Estimated
annual
reinvested
capital
gains per
unit

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit at
Oct 31,
2022

Estimated
annual
reinvested
capital
gains as %
of NAV at
Oct 31, 2022

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

-

16.773268

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

-

17.004769

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

2.31514

29.087564

7.96%

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.48121

14.872926

3.24%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

-

13.344068

0.00%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

-

19.084629

0.00%

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.45817

18.636019

2.46%

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

-

26.456849

0.00%

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

1.51062

17.512800

8.63%

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

-

14.858636

0.00%

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

1.08949

34.138227

3.19%

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

-

42.556697

0.00%

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

-

52.214301

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

-

16.581759

0.00%

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

-

16.606358

0.00%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

-

50.022485

0.00%

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

1.03842

19.749741

5.26%

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

3.28585

74.626788

4.40%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

-

11.225478

0.00%

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

-

15.093386

0.00%

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

0.30976

29.074301

1.07%

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

-

50.246856

0.00%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

-

16.576359

0.00%

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

0.22159

45.443009

0.49%

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

-

19.320030

0.00%

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

-

6.663075

0.00%

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

-

38.488232

0.00%

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

-

36.493595

0.00%

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

-

41.435670

0.00%

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

-

39.995890

0.00%

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

-

9.555302

0.00%

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

-

10.066632

0.00%

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

-

35.451265

0.00%

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

-

25.842446

0.00%

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

-

32.726615

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.32901

30.367400

1.08%

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.41028

22.531797

1.82%

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.27503

23.902555

1.15%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

-

27.069887

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

0.52872

16.661845

3.17%

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

-

18.619819

0.00%

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

-

34.762062

0.00%

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

-

32.594247

0.00%

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

-

23.891342

0.00%

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XCD

0.50429

40.617621

1.24%

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.91388

40.418577

2.26%

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

-

13.663640

0.00%

iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF

XCLN

-

42.483082

0.00%

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

-

38.028562

0.00%

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

-

19.755526

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

0.82189

16.993087

4.84%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.24922

54.863462

0.45%

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

1.18666

32.091294

3.70%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

-

21.840258

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

-

16.060729

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

-

22.582451

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

1.52315

23.279917

6.54%

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF

XDLR

-

33.109681

0.00%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF

XDNA

-

38.010391

0.00%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

-

41.560815

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.45515

25.835544

1.76%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.31217

18.990211

1.64%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

-

23.813752

0.00%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

1.07937

26.749327

4.04%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

-

14.082431

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

-

22.194073

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

-

16.743181

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

0.19007

28.406228

0.67%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

0.12851

20.853334

0.62%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

-

16.838591

0.00%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

1.50473

26.055024

5.78%

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

1.76647

24.833510

7.11%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

-

25.848164

0.00%

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

-

29.236915

0.00%

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.27419

23.740755

1.15%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.28592

23.743930

1.20%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

-

22.496728

0.00%

iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

XEXP

-

38.616628

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

-

31.864478

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.19054

24.879077

0.77%

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

-

23.097108

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFH

2.38842

24.716252

9.66%

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

-

19.484015

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

2.25144

44.324962

5.08%

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

-

20.045135

0.00%

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

-

18.032462

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

0.99133

34.926507

2.84%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

0.69840

25.719853

2.72%

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

-

18.780129

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

-

15.015645

0.00%

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

0.53614

38.168915

1.40%

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.26327

22.568753

1.17%

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF

XHAK

0.25647

38.543613

0.67%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

-

18.111143

0.00%

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

-

65.869160

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

-

31.071485

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

-

28.801452

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

-

15.678438

0.00%

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

1.09991

30.926825

3.56%

iShares India Index ETF

XID

0.39589

45.369556

0.87%

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

-

18.990060

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

-

35.793140

0.00%

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

2.87453

27.669997

10.39%

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

-

18.326469

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

-

32.527032

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

-

29.856607

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

-

18.843433

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

-

16.729581

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.00105

25.457123

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

0.03954

18.828612

0.21%

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.93110

28.734153

3.24%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

-

22.329313

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

-

30.486585

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

-

22.245403

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

-

24.597549

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

-

30.243424

0.00%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

-

24.819528

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

0.02071

65.507771

0.03%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

0.11159

48.199551

0.23%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

0.50801

35.652784

1.42%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.43169

44.758191

0.96%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

0.00522

26.201344

0.02%

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

-

14.057350

0.00%

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

-

18.141328

0.00%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

-

25.152348

0.00%

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

-

88.013046

0.00%

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

XRB

-

22.726096

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.00759

15.885195

0.05%

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

-

17.400607

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

-

25.564205

0.00%

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

-

17.263275

0.00%

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

-

17.335690

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

-

19.233449

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

-

16.148357

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

-

17.723428

0.00%

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

-

36.405800

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

-

39.054255

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

-

28.535502

0.00%

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

-

16.298673

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

-

26.887401

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

-

24.799097

0.00%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

-

41.253237

0.00%

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

-

18.175152

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

1.10685

80.783506

1.37%

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

-

18.685960

0.00%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

-

36.554190

0.00%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

-

40.078689

0.00%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

-

29.248056

0.00%

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

-

36.551028

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

-

28.258947

0.00%

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

-

10.384244

0.00%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

-

33.035287

0.00%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

-

41.583070

0.00%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

1.36632

65.714108

2.08%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

1.00866

48.834193

2.07%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

-

52.585324

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.40191

28.520720

1.41%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.31050

39.546491

0.79%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.16296

29.158380

0.56%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

-

23.806112

0.00%

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.75936

63.348819

1.20%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2022 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2022 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


