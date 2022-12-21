BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 28, 2022, which will provide the final amounts for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 29, 2022. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2022 and December 28, 2022 or may change due to other factors.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Estimated Cash
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.04368
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.10500
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.05400
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
0.09036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.07300
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.13625
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
0.18166
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
0.15466
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.03074
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.03600
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
0.24363
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
0.28293
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.19840
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
0.37381
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
0.10618
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.12666
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.08300
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.07200
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
0.66906
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
0.21880
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.12890
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.15500
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.17600
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.20918
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.11913
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.06400
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.04600
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.08700
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.27652
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.18337
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.12000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.06700
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
0.47500
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.05700
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.09000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.08100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.05800
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XCD
0.16322
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.11394
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
0.36265
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
XCLN
0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
XCLR
0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.10000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
0.02280
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.42188
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
0.21503
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.10739
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.08641
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.06600
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.08800
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF
XDLR
0.87989
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
XDNA
0.04326
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
0.27491
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.10695
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.10239
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.05000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.05200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
0.30015
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
0.23327
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
0.35532
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
0.30967
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
0.11377
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
0.31527
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.13571
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
0.39447
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
0.15218
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.16818
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.13225
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
0.27949
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
XEXP
0.02971
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
0.16327
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.26033
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
0.16092
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFH
0.26496
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
0.13549
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.12600
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.07100
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
0.17279
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
0.11430
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.04406
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
0.16601
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
0.21504
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.08644
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF
XHAK
1.22117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.08232
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
0.26107
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.12363
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.17849
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.09113
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
0.22724
iShares India Index ETF
XID
1.51146
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.08225
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.09720
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
0.10192
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.12000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
0.03331
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.19925
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
0.16095
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.19041
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
0.17184
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
0.22720
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
0.14172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
0.31915
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
0.09183
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
0.29203
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
0.19834
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
0.11412
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
0.21344
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.48718
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
0.28049
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.06300
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.05132
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.11115
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
0.19270
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
0.22990
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.18815
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.04100
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.06443
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.04900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.05785
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
0.10971
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
0.27845
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.05527
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.08500
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.05800
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.04200
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.04900
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
0.19368
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
0.12802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
0.32474
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.04303
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.09286
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.03200
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.01470
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
0.28337
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.04407
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
0.15484
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
XULR
0.11000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
0.54464
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
0.38633
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
0.15648
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.08400
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.20886
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.12385
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
0.19592
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.35072
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com