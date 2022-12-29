U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0900
    -1.2450 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,637.98
    +97.71 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·12 min read
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2022 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:


Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

2.33416

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.51311

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

0.00000

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

0.00000

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.00000

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.39335

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

1.07127

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

1.11014

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.00000

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.00000

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

0.25859

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

0.00000

iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)

CMR

0.00607

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

3.49044

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.00000

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

1.08406

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.00000

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

1.11286

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.00000

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

0.41762

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

0.00000

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.00000

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.00000

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.00000

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.00000

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.00000

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.00000

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

0.00000

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.32441

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.24229

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.19647

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

0.41548

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.00000

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.00000

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.00000

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.00000

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XCD

0.52250

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.70312

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

0.00000

iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF

XCLN

0.00000

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

0.00000

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

0.74131

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.20395

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

1.17295

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.16111

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.12231

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

1.20507

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)

XDLR

0.50000

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF

XDNA

0.00000

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.86110

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.63781

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.00000

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

1.07061

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

0.22417

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

0.14339

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

0.22112

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

0.63026

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

1.93810

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

0.00000

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

0.00000

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.29106

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.21706

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

0.00000

iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF(2)

XEXP

0.94119

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

0.00000

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.00000

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

0.00000

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFH

1.95637

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

2.19994

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.00000

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

1.47999

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

1.09411

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

0.00000

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.00000

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

0.00000

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.29890

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF(2)

XHAK

0.24323

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.00000

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.00000

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.00000

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

1.07857

iShares India Index ETF

XID

1.29284

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.00000

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

2.26095

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.13855

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

0.10333

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.99515

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

0.00000

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

0.00000

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

0.85190

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.23619

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

0.18378

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.00000

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.00000

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.00000

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

0.39216

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)

XRB

1.67194

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.09172

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.00000

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.00000

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.00000

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

0.00000

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.00000

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.00000

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.00000

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

0.00000

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

0.00000

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

0.00000

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.93593

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.00000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.00000

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

0.00000

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.00000

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.00000

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

0.00000

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

0.00000

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

0.94421

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

0.69707

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.30938

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.32554

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.23667

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

0.00000

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.92519

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (XEXP), iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF (XHAK), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.