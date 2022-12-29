BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2022 tax year.
The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Ticker
Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
2.33416
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.51311
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL
0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF
CGL.C
0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.39335
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
1.07127
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CJP
1.11014
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
0.25859
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
0.00000
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2)
CMR
0.00607
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
COW
3.49044
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
1.08406
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CSD
0.00000
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
1.11286
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
CWO
0.41762
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
0.00000
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.00000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.00000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.00000
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.00000
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.00000
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR
0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF
SVR.C
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
XAW
0.32441
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
XAW.U
0.24229
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.19647
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
XBM
0.41548
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XCD
0.52250
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.70312
iShares China Index ETF
XCH
0.00000
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
XCLN
0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
XCLR
0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
0.74131
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.20395
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
1.17295
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.16111
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.12231
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
1.20507
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2)
XDLR
0.50000
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
XDNA
0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XDSR
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.86110
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.63781
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.00000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
1.07061
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
XEC
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
XEC.U
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
XEF
0.22417
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
XEF.U
0.14339
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
0.22112
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEH
0.63026
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
1.93810
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XEM
0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.29106
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.21706
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
XEU
0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF(2)
XEXP
0.94119
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFH
1.95637
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
2.19994
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.00000
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
1.47999
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
1.09411
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
XGD
0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGI
0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.29890
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF(2)
XHAK
0.24323
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHC
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
1.07857
iShares India Index ETF
XID
1.29284
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIN
2.26095
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
XIT
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
XMC
0.13855
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
XMC.U
0.10333
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.99515
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMH
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
XMI
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XML
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
XMM
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
0.85190
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
XMW
0.23619
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMY
0.18378
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XQQ
0.39216
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2)
XRB
1.67194
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.09172
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
XSEA
0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
XSEM
0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.00000
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
XSMC
0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSMH
0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSP
0.00000
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.93593
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.00000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSU
0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
XULR
0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
XUS
0.94421
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
XUS.U
0.69707
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.30938
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.32554
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.23667
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETF
XWD
0.92519
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.
(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (XEXP), iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF (XHAK), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount may include an income component.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
