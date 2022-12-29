U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

·10 min read
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2022. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.04500

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.04387

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.10682

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.05422

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

0.00000

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

0.00000

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

0.09036

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.07300

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.13625

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

0.18166

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

0.15466

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.03074

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.03600

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

0.24363

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

0.28293

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

0.38726

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.05000

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

0.11090

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

0.13417

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.08300

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.07200

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

0.66906

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

0.21880

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.12890

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.04000

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.15500

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.17600

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.20918

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.11913

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

0.00000

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

0.00000

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.06400

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.04600

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.08700

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.27652

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.18475

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.12000

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.06700

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

0.48580

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.05700

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.09000

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.08100

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.05800

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XCD

0.16322

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.11394

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

0.36265

iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF

XCLN

0.00000

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

0.00000

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.10000

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

0.02679

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.42238

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

0.21503

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.10739

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.08706

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.06600

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.08875

iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF

XDLR

0.87989

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF

XDNA

0.04326

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

0.27491

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.10695

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.10316

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.05000

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.10500

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.05200

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

0.32236

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

0.23502

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

0.35532

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

0.31199

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

0.11377

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

0.31819

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.13571

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

0.39447

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

0.15218

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.16818

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.13225

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

0.28197

iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

XEXP

0.03942

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

0.16327

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.26203

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

0.16092

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFH

0.26577

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

0.13549

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.12929

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.07184

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

0.17279

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

0.11516

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.04406

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

0.17086

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.02800

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

0.21504

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.08644

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF

XHAK

1.22117

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.08267

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

0.26180

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.12363

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.17849

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.09113

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

0.22724

iShares India Index ETF

XID

1.51146

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.08225

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.09720

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

0.10199

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.12000

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

0.00000

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

0.00000

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.06300

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

0.03331

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.19925

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

0.16216

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.20054

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

0.17184

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

0.22957

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

0.14172

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

0.31915

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

0.09183

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

0.29203

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

0.19834

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

0.11498

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

0.21344

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.48718

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

0.28049

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.06300

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.05132

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.11115

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

0.19368

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

XRB

0.23112

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.19345

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.04100

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.06443

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.04900

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.05842

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

0.10971

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

0.27845

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.05527

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.08500

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.05800

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.04200

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.04900

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

0.19368

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

0.12802

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

0.32553

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.04367

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.09286

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.03200

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.02101

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.02000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.01481

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

0.29333

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.04407

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.04000

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

0.15484

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

0.11000

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

0.54464

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

0.39496

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

0.15648

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.08400

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.20886

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.12478

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

0.19592

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.35669

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


