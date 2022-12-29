U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0890
    -1.2460 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,637.98
    +97.71 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·1 min read
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.20000

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.