BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2023.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.104 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.054 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.157 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.079 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.191 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.035 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.148 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.194 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.052 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.161 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.084 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.071 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.140 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.079 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.180 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.186 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.143 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.162 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.069 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.051 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.087 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.095 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.059 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.094 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.100 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.075 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.121 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.335 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.112 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.090 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.382 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.363 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.061 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.072 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.086 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.040 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.100 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.167 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.100 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.195 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.088 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.160 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.105 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.216 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.075 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.065 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.109 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.129 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.078 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.113 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.083 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.099 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.085 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.080 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.075 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.259 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.056 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.078 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.125 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.028 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.140 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.111 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.079 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.233 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.170 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.283 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.089 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.057 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.054 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.054 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.047 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.087 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.060 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.045 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.142 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.033 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.071 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.094 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.095 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.069 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.127 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.128 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.141 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.085 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.152 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.111 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.158

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.09113 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.04328

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 21, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF.

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.172

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

