BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
·10 min read
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

0.045

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

0.104

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.054

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

0.157

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

0.079

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

0.191

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

0.030

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

0.035

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

0.148

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

0.194

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

0.052

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

0.161

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.084

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

0.071

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

0.140

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

0.079

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

0.040

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.180

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.186

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.143

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.162

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XAGG

0.069

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)

XAGG.U

0.051

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XAGH

0.087

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.095

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

0.069

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

0.059

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBG

0.094

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCBU

0.100

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XCBU.U

0.075

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

0.121

iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF

XCLR

0.335

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.112

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

0.090

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.382

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

0.363

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

0.061

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

0.045

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

0.072

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

0.086

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.054

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.040

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.053

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

0.100

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

0.051

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

0.167

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

0.100

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

0.195

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.088

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

0.160

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

0.105

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.216

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

0.075

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

0.065

iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF

XFLB

0.109

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

0.129

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

0.078

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

0.113

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

0.083

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

0.043

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

0.029

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.099

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

0.066

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

0.085

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

0.080

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

0.075

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

0.259

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

0.056

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIGS

0.078

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.125

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.063

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

0.028

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

0.140

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

0.111

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

0.079

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

0.233

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

0.170

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

0.283

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

0.064

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

0.044

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.089

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

0.057

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

0.041

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

0.054

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

0.054

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

0.040

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

0.047

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHG

0.087

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSHU

0.060

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)

XSHU.U

0.045

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

0.054

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.142

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.033

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSTH

0.000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

XSTP

0.000

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)

XSTP.U

0.000

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.071

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XTLH

0.094

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

XTLT

0.095

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)

XTLT.U

0.069

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

0.040

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

0.127

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF

XULR

0.128

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

0.141

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.085

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

0.152

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

0.111

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

0.158

(1Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

0.09113

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

0.04328

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 21, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF.

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

0.172

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


