BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 23, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2023.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
0.104
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
0.054
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
0.157
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
0.079
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
0.191
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
0.035
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
0.148
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
0.194
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
0.052
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
0.161
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
0.071
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
0.140
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
0.180
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
0.186
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
0.143
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
0.162
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
0.069
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
XAGG.U
0.051
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
0.087
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
0.095
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
0.069
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
0.059
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
0.094
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
0.100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XCBU.U
0.075
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
0.121
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
XCLR
0.335
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
0.112
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
0.090
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
0.382
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
0.363
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDG.U
0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
0.086
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
XDU.U
0.040
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
0.053
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
0.100
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
0.167
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
0.100
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
0.195
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
0.088
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
0.160
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFA
0.105
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
XFC
0.216
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFF
0.075
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
XFI
0.065
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
0.109
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
0.129
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
0.078
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
XFS
0.113
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
XFS.U
0.083
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
0.043
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
0.029
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
0.099
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
0.066
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
0.085
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
0.075
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
0.259
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
0.056
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
0.078
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
0.125
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
0.063
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
0.028
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
0.140
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
0.111
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
0.079
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
0.233
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
XMU.U
0.170
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
0.283
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
0.044
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
0.089
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
0.054
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
0.047
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
0.087
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
0.060
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
XSHU.U
0.045
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
0.142
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
0.033
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
XSTP.U
0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
0.071
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
0.095
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)
XTLT.U
0.069
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
0.127
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
XULR
0.128
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
0.141
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
0.085
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
0.152
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
XUU.U
0.111
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
0.158
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U
Estimated March Cash Distributions for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
The March cash distributions per unit for iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF are estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CHB
0.09113
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XSQ
0.04328
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 21, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF.
Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
0.172
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com