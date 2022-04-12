U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.11
    +35.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,526.46
    +218.38 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,561.62
    +149.67 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.52
    +39.20 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.00
    +6.71 (+7.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.70
    +26.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.77 (+3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7080
    -0.0720 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2430
    -0.1420 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,240.66
    -426.83 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.55
    +16.05 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

BlackRock, Fidelity and others to invest $400M in USDC stablecoin issuer Circle

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read

Circle, a crypto-focused financial technology firm, has entered an agreement for a $400 million funding round, the company announced. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Investors in the round include BlackRock, Fidelity Management and Research, Marshall Wace and Fin Capital.

In 2018, The Centre Consortium issued its USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. This means every USDC is backed by $1 in reserves. The Centre is composed of two founding members: Circle and the cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase.

In addition to the capital raise, BlackRock has entered a strategic partnership with Circle to be its primary asset manager of USDC cash reserves and explore capital market applications for its stablecoin, among other objectives.

Crypto is altering the investing landscape for even the most disciplined VCs

USDC is the second-largest stablecoin behind USD Tether (USDT) and the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to data on CoinMarketCap. Its market capitalization rose about 370% year over year from $10.82 billion to $50.83 billion and about $5 billion in volume was traded in the past 24 hours, up over 39%.

Although USDC ranks in second place for stablecoins, compared to USDT, it has about $32 billion less in market cap and a 24-hour volume that’s roughly $73.6 billion less than the No. 1 stablecoin.

The fresh capital will be used to promote the company’s strategic growth “as demand for dollar digital currency and related financial services continues to scale globally,” it said in a statement.

Circle was not immediately available for comment.

This funding comes at an interesting inflection point after the firm delayed its SPAC merger and doubled its valuation to $9 billion in February 2022. It was previously valued at $4.5 billion in July 2021. At the time of the delay, Circle terminated its previous agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded SPAC, only to reach a new deal with the company for a merger.

The original deal had a termination date of April 3, 2022, but the new agreement has been pushed to December 8, 2022, with the potential to be delayed as far as January 31, 2023, under certain circumstances, according to a press release.

Terra’s founder plans to back its stablecoin with a ‘basket’ of cryptocurrencies

Recommended Stories

  • Jussie Smollett Maintains His Innocence In His New Song “Thank You God”

    He will donate 100 percent of the profits to three different organizations including the Illinois Innocence Project.

  • HacWare lands $2.3M to expand cybersecurity awareness training

    If you work at a company above a certain size, you'll understand just how little patience we all feel for internal phishing awareness, even despite the fact that phishing remains one of the leading causes of data breaches. HacWare, a New York-based startup and TechCrunch Battlefield finalist, tries to help employees hate phishing simulations a little less, and it just landed $2.3 million in seed funding to expand its cybersecurity awareness and training offering. The idea behind HacWare is simple enough: it's a service that integrates with your company's Google Workspace or Office 365 and helps employees understand potential risks in incoming email and automates phishing simulations and cybersecurity training.

  • Jussie Smollett Declares His Innocence in New Song ‘Thank You God…’

    The track arrives a month after the embattled actor was released from jail for staging a fake hate crime.

  • Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

    ‘We apologize for the distress this has caused to our supporters and those who work in service of Black liberation daily,’ BLM says

  • FIFA’s streaming service could be the first step to cutting out broadcasters

    FIFA+ will live-stream football matches from less well-known leagues. How long before the major competitions hold out?

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • Rivian Gets First Sell Rating From Wall Street. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wall Street has been pretty positive on Rivian Automotive stock, despite some rocky trading out of the gate for the electric-truck start-up. Exane BNP Paribas on Monday launched coverage of Rivian (ticker: RIVN) stock with a Sell rating and a target price of $35, according to the news aggregation service the Fly on the Wall. Analyst Dorothee Cresswell says Rivian is a real EV player, but that recent pricing actions demonstrated that the company’s initial products—a pickup truck and SUV—were “structurally unprofitable.”

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Altron Capital on Alibaba (BABA): “We See No Reason to Sell”

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.