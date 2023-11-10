Blackrock files for Ether ETF: ETH tops US$2,100

The Wall Street Journal

U.S. wood pellets have never been more in demand around the world as a replacement for coal. Enviva—which grinds up trees at facilities across the South and [ships the resulting pellets abroad to be burned in power plants](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wood-pellet-exports-boom-amid-ukraine-war-environmental-concerns-11659915622)—gave investors a litany of bad news on Thursday, prompting a 78% drop in its shares to less than $1. Shares plunged in spring after Enviva eliminated its dividend in favor of a strategy to build new plants across the South in hopes of taking advantage of [the glut of pine trees](https://www.wsj.com/articles/thousands-of-southerners-planted-trees-for-retirement-it-didnt-work-1539095250).