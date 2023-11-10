Advertisement
Blackrock files for Ether ETF: ETH tops US$2,100

Zoltan Vardai
·1 min read

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has applied to launch a spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to a Thursday filing.

Fast Facts

  • Earlier on Thursday, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, registered the iShares Ethereum Trust as an entity in Delaware, hinting it may be filing for a spot Ether ETF.

  • The Ether ETF application listed Coinbase Custody as the custodian and an unnamed entity as a “cash custodian.”

  • BlackRock filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. back in June. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accepted BlackRock’s application for review in July.

  • Thursday marked the start of an eight-day period for the SEC to “theoretically approve” pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

  • Ether rose 9.5% in the 24 hours leading up to 4:40 p.m. in Hong Kong, to trade at US$2,096. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency rose to US$2,134 earlier on Friday, reaching its highest price level since May 2022, according to CoinMarketCap.

