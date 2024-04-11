Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,199.06
    +38.42 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,459.08
    -2.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,442.20
    +271.84 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.60
    +14.21 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.58
    -0.63 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    2,395.10
    +46.70 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    28.58
    +0.53 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2430
    +0.2960 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,466.73
    +662.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

BlackRock fund introduces USDC transfers

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

BlackRock has launched a new feature for its BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), enabling investors to convert fund shares into the USDC stablecoin.

Through Ethereum’s smart contract technology, this feature aims to streamline secondary market transactions.

The BUIDL fund, launched last month, allows investors to earn U.S. dollar yields by investing in secure assets like U.S. Treasury Bills, represented as ERC-20 tokens.

Circle’s USDC is the world’s second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization.

“Tokenization of real-world assets is a rapidly emerging product category,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, in a Thursday press release.

“Tokenizing assets is but one important dimension of solving investor pain points. USDC enables investors to move out of tokenized assets at speed, lowering costs and removing friction”

This development is part of BlackRock’s expanding digital assets strategy, following the successful launch of their iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Advertisement