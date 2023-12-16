BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 10.0% over the past week

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in BlackRock implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 19 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 81% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$122b in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 20%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about BlackRock.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BlackRock?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BlackRock does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BlackRock's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. BlackRock is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.7% of shares outstanding. Kuwait is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 5.3% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of BlackRock

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of BlackRock, Inc. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$1.1b of stock. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in BlackRock. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

