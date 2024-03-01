BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Will Pay A US$5.10 Dividend In Four Days

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase BlackRock's shares before the 6th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$5.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$20.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BlackRock has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of US$811.34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether BlackRock can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. BlackRock paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BlackRock, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, BlackRock has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is BlackRock an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into BlackRock, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for BlackRock you should be aware of.

