BlackRock, KKR Sell Adnoc Oil Pipeline Stake to Abu Dhabi Firm

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and KKR & Co. have sold their 40% stake in Adnoc’s oil pipeline network to an Abu Dhabi-based firm, five years after acquiring the asset in a deal that marked the first investment by foreign asset managers in the infrastructure of a Gulf state-owned energy company.

The firms sold their holdings to an entity called Lunate, which is backed by sovereign wealth fund ADQ and has $105 billion of assets under management, according to a statement. Terms weren’t disclosed, though Bloomberg News has previously reported that the stake could fetch more than $4 billion including debt.

Adnoc is the United Arab Emirates’ state energy firm and pumps almost all the oil in the OPEC member. The Lunate deal returns a significant chunk of the company’s oil pipeline network back to Abu Dhabi.

KKR and BlackRock agreed to invest $4 billion in the business in 2019. Adnoc further reduced its stake to about 51% later that year, after selling shares to Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions & Benefits Fund and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte.

Lunate is a rising player in Abu Dhabi, an emirate that’s used energy riches to become a major force in the investing landscape. The city is home to wealth funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ, which oversee well over a $1 trillion in assets in total.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the UAE’s ruler and the country’s national security adviser, presides over many of these entities — including ADIA and ADQ — as well as conglomerate International Holding Co.

