U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.65
    +40.41 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,594.20
    +235.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,085.32
    +162.71 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.07
    +12.86 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.56
    -2.37 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.80
    +27.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3460
    +0.0250 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3173
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3430
    +1.2300 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,844.79
    +1,678.68 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.87
    +24.92 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

BlackRock’s Larry Fink sees Ukraine-Russia war 'accelerating digital currencies' as Bitcoin hits $44K

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink noted that one of the “less discussed” aspects of the Ukraine-Russia war is “its potential impact on accelerating digital currencies.”

“The war will prompt countries to re-evaluate their currency dependencies,” Fink wrote in his March 24 letter to shareholders, something a a Credit Suisse analyst also recently pointed out. “Even before the war, several governments were looking to play a more active role in digital currencies and define the regulatory frameworks under which they operate.”

His comments hit the market as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are seeing a rise.

Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up 15% over the past month, close to $44,100 as of Thursday afternoon XBT index. Ether (ETH) has gained 20% during the same time, changing hands above $3,100.

Meanwhile, smart contract token Cardano (ADA) as well as lesser known play-to-earn gaming token Axie Infinity (AXS) and Loopring (LRC) — the DeFi coin and partner in GameStop’s soon-to-be revealed NFT marketplace — all are up at least 30% since last week.

On the other hand, open interest in the BTC options market has reached its highest level in 2022 according to data provider Coinglass. $3.4 billion in the contracts is set to expire Friday, with two thirds of the amount coming from long positions on the derivatives exchange Deribit.

In the letter, Fink highlighted the utility of digital currencies for cross-border payments, which experts in and outside of the crypto sector have also identified.

“A global digital payment system, thoughtfully designed, can enhance the settlement of international transactions while reducing the risk of money laundering and corruption,” wrote Fink. “Digital currencies can also help bring down costs of cross-border payments, for example when expatriate workers send earnings back to their families.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: The headquarters of BlackRock stands in Manhattan as hundreds of members of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) march to the Manhattan financial company, the largest shareholder in the mining company Warrior Met Coal on November 04, 2021 in New York City. The miners and their supporters held a rally outside of BlackRock in support of over 1,100 UMWA members have been on strike for seven months at Warrior Met Coal over demands for better pay and benefits. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The headquarters of BlackRock stands in Manhattan as hundreds of members of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) march to the Manhattan financial company, the largest shareholder in the mining company Warrior Met Coal on November 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Citing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s exploration for issuing a central bank digital currency, Fink’s comments are somewhat an about-face from his statements last summer on CNBC when the chief exec said bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were “not part of the focus for retirement and long-term investors. We see very little in terms of investor demand on those types of things.”

A report from Coindesk last month, citing sources close to BlackRock, revealed that the $10 trillion asset management may soon offer cryptocurrency trading services to clients through its Alladin platform. Fink’s letter confirms BlackRock’s interest in the space.

“As we see increasing interest from our clients,” Fink wrote, “BlackRock is studying digital currencies, stablecoins and the underlying technologies to understand how they can help us serve our clients.”

YF Plus
YF Plus

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • New jobless claims fall to 187,000, setting more than five-decade low

    U.S. jobless claims set a more than 50-year low last week as the red-hot labor market shows few signs of cooling in the near-term.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • How investors can navigate surging inflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Ukrainian CEO turned hacker details the 'official cyber war' between Russia and Ukraine

    The war between Russia and Ukraine being fought on the battleground — and in cyberspace.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams lifts COVID-19 vaccine rules for pro athletes, performers

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss reports that NYC Mayor Eric Adams has lifted COVID-19 vaccine rules for pro athletes and performers.&nbsp;

  • March Madness: Women’s NCAA athletes lead in potential NIL earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down sports betting odds and NIL earnings amid the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

  • BlackRock CEO: Russia's war in Ukraine puts an end to era of globalization

    Larry Fink, the CEO and founder of the largest asset management firm on the planet, says the era he helped build is effectively over.What's he's saying: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades," Fink writes in his annual letter to shareholders of BlackRock, published today.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Fink is echoing what's quickly become the conventional wis

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Banking heavyweight won't fund new oilfields

    Dutch banking giant ING has pledged to cease "dedicated financing" for new oil-and-gas fields.Why it matters: It's the "biggest bank yet to commit to such a step in the fight against climate change" and could raise pressure on peers, Reuters notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: ING cited the International Energy Agency's pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050, which includes no approvals of new oilfields as pa

  • Mortgage rates close in on 4.5%

    The rate on the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage jumped to 4.42%, up from 4.16% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Surged Today

    Electric semi truck company Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a turbulent young life. Last year, Nikola founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was ousted and has since been indicted on fraud charges. The company has distanced itself from that situation, but investors have long memories, and reestablishing trust is hard.