BlackRock’s Lynam Calls Early Credit Drop a ‘Healthy Correction’

(Bloomberg) -- The corporate credit market is experiencing a “healthy correction” by starting 2024 way off its December rally, according to BlackRock’s Amanda Lynam.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global credit markets wiped out about $240 billion of value so far this week, one of the worst cross-asset selloffs to greet a new year in decades. The selloff is calling into question the outlook for a so-called Goldilocks scenario, with many Wall Street economists having anticipated economic data will show enough growth to sustain financial markets without reigniting inflation.

Markets likely are simply adjusting from the intense relief rally seen in December, the head of macro credit research at BlackRock Financial Management Inc. said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “The Open” Thursday. Late last year, the idea that central banks led by the Federal Reserve would cut rates in 2024 drove financial assets higher.

“This is a course correction for perhaps some overexuberance in the last part of 2023,” Lynam said. “In my market of corporate credit, spreads tightened significantly to levels that were likely unsustainable. I think this is probably a healthy correction.”

Robust jobs data reported on Thursday sparked doubts about how soon and deeply the Fed could start cutting interest rates. The monthly US jobs report on Friday as well as European inflation data are now expected to help determine when rate cuts might start.

Given the upside risks seen so far, “the market is probably right in recalibrating expectations” that rate cuts will take place early this year, Lynam said. BlackRock expects rate cuts to start in the second half of the year, while the majority consensus is looking for the first cut in March.

Story continues

In addition, the cause of any reductions in rates will matter to credit markets, she said.

“If we are getting [rate cuts] because of a downturn in growth that is much less supportive,” Lynam said. “If we are getting rate cuts because inflation is retreating, then that’s a much more supportive outcome for risk assets. We can have a pretty supportive set up for credit risk, especially for yield-based buyers.”

The BlackRock strategist added that “for 2024, the narrative for credit is about the cost of capital and refinancing activity.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.