BlackRock, Valkyrie Name Proposed Brokers to Handle Bitcoin ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Valkyrie Investments named the broker-dealers that will be responsible for steering cash into and out of their proposed spot-Bitcoin exchange—traded funds should they be approved by US regulators, an important milestone in the competition for the first ETF tracking the original cryptocurrency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

BlackRock named Jane Street Capital and JPMorgan Securities as the so-called authorized participants for the firm’s proposed iShares Bitcoin Trust, according to an amended prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. In a separate filing, Valkyrie said it also has engaged Jane Street Capital as well as Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. for the same role, and additional authorized participants may be added.

Broker-dealers serving as authorized participants for ETFs are responsible for handling the creation and redemption of baskets of shares in the fund as well as transfers of cash to and from its administrator.

Bitcoin has rallied more than 150% in 2023 amid optimism that the SEC will finally approve an ETF that invests directly in the oldest and largest cryptocurrency, as opposed to existing products that are based on Bitcoin futures. Other Wall Street heavyweights including Invesco, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity have also filed for spot-Bitcoin ETFs, and Grayscale Investments has applied to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. The SEC faces a Jan. 10 deadline to decide whether to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF application filed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC and 21Shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.