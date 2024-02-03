BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $5.10

BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $5.10 on 22nd of March. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BlackRock's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. BlackRock was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 25.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BlackRock Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $6.72 total annually to $20.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

BlackRock Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that BlackRock has grown earnings per share at 6.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On BlackRock's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BlackRock will make a great income stock. While BlackRock is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BlackRock that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

