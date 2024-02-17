BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $5.10

The board of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $5.10 on the 22nd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

BlackRock's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, BlackRock was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

BlackRock Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $6.72 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $20.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

BlackRock Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that BlackRock has been growing its earnings per share at 6.6% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While BlackRock is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for BlackRock that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

