U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,862.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,210.50
    -17.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.90
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.69
    +0.97 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.60
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,097.79
    +5,346.90 (+14.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.24
    +109.51 (+12.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,838.60
    +311.78 (+1.18%)
     

BlackRock partners with Verizon for private 5G network at new state-of-the-art NYC HQ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verizon Sourcing LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VZ
    Watchlist
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

Marks the first commercial implementation of Verizon Business’ On Site 5G private network solution in the U.S.

BARCELONA, Spain and NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and BlackRock announced today that BlackRock’s new global headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards in New York will feature a private 5G network from Verizon.

The deal brings secure 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity to areas of BlackRock’s brand new Hudson Yards facility where high speed and low latency are put to optimal use, such as its trading floor, client-facing conference center, cutting edge auditorium, and meeting rooms.

The On Site 5G deployment can replace office WiFi and allows BlackRock to take advantage of workplace-of-the-future tools and applications including virtual enhanced training, AR/VR, enhanced security management and monitoring, real-time edge computing and emerging data-centric technologies that require high bandwidth and low latency.

“5G Ultra Wideband is the platform for 21st century business and should be a prerequisite for any workplace that aims to be state of the art and future ready,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “BlackRock’s decision to outfit their new headquarters with On Site 5G from Verizon Business puts them at the forefront of data-centric innovation, in full view of clients, guests and partners, who can enjoy the on-premises private network and all its benefits as well.”

“Our vision from the very beginning was to create a world-class, tech-centric experience for our people and our clients,” said Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock. “Partnering with Verizon Business to deploy On Site 5G at our new headquarters will help us turn that vision into reality. As we usher in a new world of work, the vibrant and dynamic environment that we are looking to create will give our people the best opportunities to succeed and better serve our clients.”

On Site 5G is a secure non-standalone private network that combines 5G Ultra Wideband small cells with an LTE packet core and supporting radios, providing compatibility with a wide range of both LTE and 5G devices. The offering uses 5G radios from Corning Incorporated.

As 5G technology and capabilities advance and evolve, On Site 5G provides customers with a scalable, customizable platform to take advantage of developments in burgeoning technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, real-time edge compute and much more.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Matt Conte
matthew.conte@verizon.com
917-848-3040

Kyle Ragonese
kyle.ragonese@verizon.com
973-224-5708


Recommended Stories

  • Richard Adams to step down from CEO role at United Bank

    United Bankshares Inc. Chairman and CEO Richard Adams is set to move into an executive chairman role and cede the chief executive duties to his son, Richard Adams Jr. The move is part of a leadership reorganization that will end the elder Adams' long tenure as the top exec at Greater Washington's largest community bank. Effective April 1, Adams Jr., currently the president of the Vienna-headquartered bank, will become CEO and join the United's board of directors.

  • Viatris to contribute its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 billion, shares jump 4% premarket

    Viatris Inc. , the company formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc. unit Upjohn in 2020, said Monday it has reached an agreement to combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd. for up to $3.335 billion. The company said the move is the first in a planned series of asset sales that could generate pretax proceeds of up to $6 billion by the end of 2023, as it moves to reshape its business. Under the terms of the deal, Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash upfront, and $1 bill

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • BP and Shell Are Leaving Russia. These Other Oil Companies Could Face Pressure Next.

    Oil companies haven’t been this financially strong in decades. BP ‘s (ticker: BP) decision this weekend to divest its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft at a large loss is evidence of just how fraught the politics of oil production has become. Oil prices were rising, with Brent crude futures up 2% to $100 per barrel.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies sent out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Novavax forecasts as much as $5B in revenue in 2022

    The company also said Monday that its protein-based vaccine showed efficacy of 82.5% in protection against all Covid infection over a six-month period as part of a phase 3 clinical trial in the U.K. The Gaithersburg biotech received $948.71 million in grants across fiscal 2021 that it said related to funding from both the U.S. government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations for its Covid vaccine candidate. Novavax said the jump in R&D grew from manufacturing its Covid vaccine and working to build up an inventory of 2 million doses annually in advance of regulatory authorizations. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Novavax reported $222 million in revenue — down from $280 million from the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.