BlackRock says not participating in any plans to acquire Credit Suisse

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock said on Saturday it had no plans or interest to acquire embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse, a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager said.

“BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," the spokesperson told Reuters.

The Financial Times reported earlierthat BlackRock was working on a rival bid for Credit Suisse aiming to upstage a plan for UBS to acquire the struggling bank. The U.S. investment giant is evaluating a number of options and working with other investors, the FT added.

(Reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi, writing by Karin Strohecker)