U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,497.77
    +625.32 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

BlackRock says not participating in any plans to acquire Credit Suisse

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock said on Saturday it had no plans or interest to acquire embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse, a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager said.

“BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," the spokesperson told Reuters.

The Financial Times reported earlierthat BlackRock was working on a rival bid for Credit Suisse aiming to upstage a plan for UBS to acquire the struggling bank. The U.S. investment giant is evaluating a number of options and working with other investors, the FT added.

(Reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi, writing by Karin Strohecker)

