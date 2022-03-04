U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.25
    -35.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,449.00
    -289.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,927.25
    -103.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.20
    -20.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.27
    +3.60 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.30
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    -0.0169 (-1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    -0.0640 (-3.47%)
     

  • Vix

    33.42
    +2.68 (+8.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3229
    -0.0117 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4130
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,367.07
    -2,420.52 (-5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.90
    -48.78 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.18
    -226.67 (-3.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

BlackRock says NYSE suspends trading in asset manager's Russia-exposed ETF

·1 min read
People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos
In this article:
  • BLK
    Watchlist

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Friday the New York Stock Exchange Arca had suspended trading in the asset manager's iShares MSCI Russia exchange traded fund, following sanctions by Western governments against Russia after its military invasion of Ukraine.

BlackRock said it supported the move due to the ETF's concentrated exposure to Russian equities, the closure of the stock market in Moscow and MSCI's decision to remove Russian securities from its indexes.

Earlier this week, a top executive at equity index provider MSCI termed Russia's stock market as "uninvestable" after stringent Western sanctions and central bank curbs on trading.

BlackRock said it will update clients on future developments related to the ETF.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

