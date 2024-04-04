BlackRock Unveils Incentive Awards as Part of Succession Plans

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. unveiled incentive awards for its next generation of leaders as part of succession planning at the world’s biggest asset manager.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein and Global Client Business head Mark Wiedman each received $8.5 million of long-term, performance-based stock options, while Chief Financial Officer Martin Small got $6.5 million, the New York-based company said Thursday in its annual proxy filing. Former CFO Gary Shedlin, who’s now a vice chairman, was awarded $2 million of the options.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, 71, and President Rob Kapito, 67, didn’t receive performance-based options in 2023, the filing shows.

While other senior managers received the awards, the filing only discloses those granted to “named executive officers.” BlackRock handed out a total of $120 million of such options, the company said in its annual report earlier this year.

The incentive pay plan was approved in May for “a select group of senior leaders who we believe will play critical roles in BlackRock’s future,” the firm said in Thursday’s proxy, calling it “a key strategic part of our long-term management succession plans.”

