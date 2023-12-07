Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,585.59
    +36.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,117.38
    +62.95 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,339.99
    +193.28 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,868.25
    +16.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.64
    +0.26 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.30
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1290
    +0.0080 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1770
    -3.0220 (-2.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,250.82
    -579.79 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.71
    +3.99 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.72
    -1.66 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

BlackRock's Fink pushes back after firm criticized in Republican debate

1
David Randall
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, at the NYSE in New York

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Thursday that the firm was unfairly targeted by candidates in the fourth Republican presidential debate, calling it a "sad commentary on the state of American politics."

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has faced a backlash from state pension plans in Republican-led Florida, Louisiana and Missouri for the firm's ESG policies, which filter possible investments based on environmental, social, and governance screens. Overall, the firm lost about $4 billion in 2022 in assets under management as a result of its ESG stance while pulling in $230 billion in inflows.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the firm in Wednesday's debate for using its "economic power" to instill a "left wing agenda."

"The only agenda we have is delivering for our clients," Fink wrote in a LinkedIn post. "One candidate last night claimed that BlackRock was somehow deterring American energy companies from drilling for oil. The reality: BlackRock clients have more than $170 billion invested in American energy companies and just last month, we announced a joint venture with one of America’s largest energy companies to help develop new technology."

Shares of BlackRock rose 0.5% in afternoon trading, slightly behind the 0.7% gain in the benchmark S&P 500.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Advertisement