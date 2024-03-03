BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $5.10 on the 22nd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BlackRock's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, BlackRock was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 80% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 33.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BlackRock Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $6.72 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $20.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

BlackRock Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. BlackRock has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On BlackRock's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BlackRock will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments BlackRock has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you should be aware of before investing. Is BlackRock not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

