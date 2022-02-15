U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.69
    +59.02 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.95
    +422.78 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,026.51
    +235.59 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.55
    +31.76 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.93
    -4.53 (-4.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.40
    -17.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.66 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0350
    +0.0390 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7460
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,184.66
    +1,682.96 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.60
    +20.02 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.03
    +56.44 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The Blacks In Technology Foundation and Skilled Inc. to Provide Comprehensive Career Services Support to Aspiring Black Tech Workers

·2 min read

CLEVES, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled, the world's largest virtual career center is excited to announce a formal partnership with the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, the largest community of people of African descent in the technology industry, collaborate to provide the Black community with unlimited access to career services which include, resume reviews, 1:1 coaching/mentoring, mock technical interviews, and career counseling with a global community of elite technologists.

Blacks In Technology Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Blacks in Technology Foundation)
Blacks In Technology Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Blacks in Technology Foundation)

Free Career Resources for Black Tech Community

Blacks In Technology and Skilled aim to continue BIT's mission to "stop the divide" by establishing a blueprint of innovation and resources meant to challenge the status quo in the tech industry.

Skilled CEO, Amir Savar states, "This partnership is not only focused on empowering the next generation of Black talent, but also dedicated to leveling playfield. Too often career advancement and success are predicated on who you know, versus what you know. In this relationship we challenge that notion by providing every member of BIT with a world class community ready to serve 24/7 in whatever capacity is needed."

With on-demand access, members of Blacks In Technology will be able to book any type of career service experience desired within 24 hours leveraging a global community of over 2,000 experts. 90% of Skilled users find employment within 45 days, a testament to the network and coaching provided by Skilled counselors.

Dennis Shultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation thinks, "Services like Skilled are essential to workforce development and crucial, specifically for anyone aspiring to have a career in the tech industry."

Together, Skilled and Blacks In Technology are tackling career readiness, equity, inclusion, diversity, and equality of opportunity.

Skilled is now available to all members of Blacks In Technology at zero cost.

To learn more about the Blacks In Technology Foundation please visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/.

To learn more about Skilled please visit https://www.skilledinc.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-blacks-in-technology-foundation-and-skilled-inc-to-provide-comprehensive-career-services-support-to-aspiring-black-tech-workers-301481849.html

SOURCE Blacks in Technology Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Farmers Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

    Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Air Canada Ranked One of Montreal's Top Employers for the Ninth Consecutive Year

    Air Canada is proud to announce today that it has been recognized as one of "Montreal's Top Employers" for 2022 in Mediacorp Canada's annual employer survey, marking the ninth consecutive year that the airline has received this award.

  • Meta to Pay $90 Million to Settle Decade-Old Facebook Data Privacy Lawsuit

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to pay $90 million to settle a long-running data privacy lawsuit over its use of cookies in 2010-11 to track users’ internet use even after they had logged off. The settlement was submitted for approval late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. […]

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting