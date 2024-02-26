BlackSky Technology Inc.'s (NYSE:BKSY) largest shareholders are retail investors with 40% ownership, institutions own 24%

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BlackSky Technology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BlackSky Technology?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that BlackSky Technology does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BlackSky Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in BlackSky Technology. The company's largest shareholder is Mithril Capital Management LLC, with ownership of 13%. Thales S.A. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Cercano Management LLC holds about 7.0% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Brian O’Toole, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of BlackSky Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in BlackSky Technology Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$11m worth of the US$216m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BlackSky Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 10% of the BlackSky Technology shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

