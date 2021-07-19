U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.00
    -30.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,223.00
    -341.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,622.00
    -48.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.60
    -35.30 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    -2.11 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    +3.11 (+18.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7210
    -0.3450 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,527.12
    -195.81 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.67
    -21.88 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.43
    -118.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Blackstone acquires majority stake in Simplilearn for $250 million

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Blackstone is acquiring a majority stake in Bangalore and San Francisco-headquartered edtech startup Simplilearn for $250 million.

Simplilearn operates an eponymous online bootcamp to help people learn data science, AI, machine learning, cloud computing and other skills that are in demand in the market.

The startup has partnerships with several universities and colleges including IIT Kanpur, Caltech, and Purdue University and students enrolling and completing these courses get a certificate from these institutes.

The 11-year-old startup, which runs 1,000 live classes each month, says it has helped over 2 million professionals and 2,000 companies including Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon across 150 countries.

The startup, which was last valued at $80 million in its 2016 Series C funding round, counts Brand Capital, Kalaari Capital, Helion Venture Partners, and Mayfield among its early backers. It had raised about $34.4 million prior to today's deal, according to insight platform Tracxn.

Kalaari Capital, Helion Venture Partners and Mayfield Fund have taken exit as part of the new transaction but the leadership team of Simplilearn haven't sold their stakes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"The pandemic has only accelerated the need for digital skills and the industry has demonstrated absolute readiness for upskilling online. Hence, this is the most opportune time to take the next big leap in our journey to build the world's largest digital skilling company," said Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive of Simplilearn, in a statement.

"We believe Blackstone can add significant value to our company because of their scale, commitment to building businesses, and global network, which will enable us to develop partnerships with businesses and universities as Simplilearn continues to expand around the world."

The acquisition comes months after Blackstone-backed Aakash Education Services, which runs coaching centres across the country, was acquired by Byju's -- India's most valuable startup -- for nearly $1 billion. Blackstone has since also made an investment in Byju's.

"This is Blackstone's first private equity investment in Asia in a consumer technology company. [...] We are excited to partner with Krishna Kumar and Simplilearn's top-notch management team to accelerate growth and build the world's pre-eminent digital learning company, and we expect this to be the first of many such investments in Asia," said Amit Dixit, head of Asia for Blackstone, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Lenskart valued at $2.5 billion following $220 million investment from Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital

    Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital have led a $220 million investment in Indian omni-channel eyewear retailer Lenskart, valuing the Bangalore-based startup at $2.5 billion. The new investment, which includes primary and secondary transactions, is part of a new round Lenskart unveiled a month ago when it raised $95 million from global investment fund KKR. Bay Capital and Chiratae also participated in the new round.

  • Former Badger D’Mitrik Trice worked out for a Western Conference powerhouse on Friday

    The NBA Draft is just 11 days away. D'Mitrik Trice and other former Badgers are getting in workouts with the hope of joining Frank Kaminsky at the highest level of professional basketball

  • Soft robot plays piano thanks to 'air-powered' memory

    Scientists have built a soft robot with pneumatic memory that can play the piano without relying on conventional chips.

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere.

  • Vaccine passports could be used by workplaces, Government suggests

    Vaccine passports could be used by workplaces, the Government suggested last night, as it hailed 10.4 million people signing up to use the NHS app. In a move that will alarm Tory MPs, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) appeared to hint that the use of Covid status certification could be a useful tool in helping people return to the office. It comes after Government guidance issued last week said that hospitality firms will be encouraged to consider asking customers to show Covid pa

  • Germany has another African swine fever case in farm pigs

    A third case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed over the weekend in farm pigs in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, German authorities said. The case was on a small farm with four pigs inside the restriction zone where the disease is common among wild boar, the Brandenburg state health ministry said. ASF was found in two nearby farms late last week.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Stock Listing Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • FTSE 100 plummets as UK PM and chancellor isolate on 'freedom day'

    Investor confidence has taken a knock despite all lockdown restrictions being lifted in England from today.

  • Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is now targeting. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 5 Stocks. Retail investors have been exercising ever greater influence on the overall market dynamics the past few months, as […]

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 60%

    Just when we thought that COVID was starting to fade, the Delta variant has come our way. Is this the dreaded vaccine-resistant wave that will put economies back into lockdown? So far, at least, that doesn’t appear so – while this variant has shown the ability to infect people who are fully vaccinated, the vaccines have also shown efficacy in preventing serious illness, even from the Delta variant. What we’re looking at is an increase in cases, but a decrease in serious hospitalizations. Taking

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These companies are making big moves in their respective markets -- and investors should take notice.

  • How Much More Does GameStop Have to Fall Before You Can Buy It?

    The wild ride GameStop (NYSE: GME) has been on this year could be coming to an end. Because the video game retailer is one of the few so-called meme stocks that actually does still have a future, does the haircut GameStop's shares received mean it's time to buy? GameStop is just beginning its turnaround adventure.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Was Up a Choppy 11.9% Through the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up 11.9% through the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Owners of Palantir have gone on a wild ride so far this year. Palantir stock started recovering in May, when the company released a strong Q1 earnings report.

  • Stocks Retreat, Treasuries Climb on Growth Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell on Monday along with stocks in Europe amid concern elevated inflation and a resurgence of the pandemic will weigh on global demand. Oil dropped after an OPEC+ supply deal.The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for a six-week low as it retreated for a fourth straight session, the longest streak of losses since October. Travel and leisure stocks led the decline along with basic resources as all market sectors slid. The rally in Treasuries continued, sending 10-ye

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

    Some market environments reward just rolling with the bigger tide, while others reward careful, strategic stock selection.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 NYSE Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Fleetcor Technologies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto Traders Loved Big Leveraged Bets Until Inexplicable Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- On the day of one of the cryptocurrency market’s worst routs, Alex Holland woke up to a wave of messages from friends and family. They knew he had made a big wager recently that prices would fall.But when he went to check his account on the online exchange Binance, he saw that the value of his leveraged bet against Ethereum was sinking rather than reaping gains a few times greater than the declines in the second-largest cryptocurrency.“I just kept blinking,” said the 59-year-old C

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July

    These high-octane growth stocks from the technology sector should serve you well in the long run, and they are on fire sale right now.