Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Collected $896.7 Million Last Year

(Bloomberg) — Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman took home $896.7 million last year, a 30% drop from a year earlier, yet still one of the biggest annual payouts on record in high finance.

Schwarzman, 77, collected $777 million in dividends alone from his roughly 20% stake in the alternative-asset manager, according to a regulatory filing Friday. He earned an additional $120 million mostly through incentive fees and the share of fund profits known as carried interest. His compensation in 2022 was a record $1.27 billion.

Blackstone slowed its pace of cashing out of investments last year, as would-be buyers stayed on the sidelines and high interest rates curbed valuations. Meanwhile, the New York-based firm raised less from investors such as pension funds as many were more cautious about parting with cash.

Schwarzman’s shareholdings and the dividends cement him as one of the world’s richest people. His fortune is tied to the firm he co-founded more than three decades ago. He has a net worth of $41.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Blackstone President Jon Gray, Schwarzman’s heir apparent, earned $266.4 million in 2023, a decrease from $479.2 million a year earlier.

Once the cash from their stock is counted, Schwarzman and Gray collect more than the CEOs of Wall Street’s biggest investment banks, where compensation packages for the top brass usually tally into the tens of millions.

Blackstone said in an emailed statement that its executives are paid based on how they perform for investors.

“We have navigated a volatile period for markets for our clients,” the firm said.

The shares gained 83% last year, including reinvested dividends, beating its biggest peers as well as the S&P 500, which returned 26%.

—With assistance from Erin Fuchs and Tom Maloney.

