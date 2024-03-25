Blackstone’s Encore to Raise $500 Million of Preferred Equity

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.-backed Encore Group USA is looking to raise at least $500 million of preferred equity as it works with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to deal with loans that are set to come due in the next two years, according to people familiar with matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The audio-visual and event services company has a combined $2.5 billion of loans due in 2025 and 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company, formerly known as PSAV, has been exploring its options ahead of those maturities.

Blackstone and Goldman Sachs declined to comment and the company referred all questions to Blackstone.

Management of the company said during an investor call last week that Encore had been discussing selling minority stakes in the business, with numerous financial institutions, Bloomberg reported.

Demand for preferred equity and junior has risen recently, as more borrowers look to defer cash-paying interest costs and second lien loans go out of vogue.

Read More: Disappearing Junior Debt Leave More Investors Fighting for Less

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.