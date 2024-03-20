Blackstone Finances Sentinel’s Purchase of Carrier Fire Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. provided more than $1 billion in financing for Sentinel Capital Partner’s announced purchase of Carrier Global Corp.’s industrial fire business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

More than $700 million is a direct term loan, priced at 5 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing a private transaction.

Private equity firm Sentinel Capital has a payment-in-kind option that would allow half of the loan’s interest payments for the first two years to be deferred, the people said. The debt package also includes a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million delayed-draw term loan, they added.

A spokesperson for Blackstone declined to comment. Representatives for Sentinel and Carrier, the global heating and air conditioning company, didn’t reply to requests for comment.

The industrial fire business has an enterprise value of $1.425 billion, and Carrier expects to use the sale proceeds to pay down debt, according to a March 5 statement. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Carrier’s divestment is part of a strategy to position itself as a leader in intelligent energy solutions. The firm has already sold several businesses, including its global access solutions unit and its commercial refrigeration business. Its shares are up more than 5% this month and more than 30% in the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 Industrials sector.

Some of its peers, such as Johnson Controls International Plc, are also exploring asset sales. But Carrier may be the first “to capitalize on a positive rating outlook from Moody’s, should the company follow through on its proposed deleveraging path,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s analysts.

