Blackstone frontrunner in Signature Bank commercial-property loan sale- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Blackstone is the lead to win the $17 billion portfolio of commercial-property loans from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's (FDIC) sale of Signature Bank debt, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

In September, the FDIC was seeking buyers for the $33 billion commercial real estate loan portfolio of failed New York lender Signature Bank.

The bidding process has brought in several finance companies such as Starwood Capital Group and Brookfield Asset Management , according to the Bloomberg report.

The FDIC hired Newmark Group in March to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans, after state regulators decided to close the failed lender amid turmoil in regional banks earlier this year.

FDIC declined to comment on the report. "We only comment on sales after they close. The entire portfolio sale has yet to close," it said.

Blackstone, and Newmark Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)