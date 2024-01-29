Blackstone Hires Ex-Diplomat Nides As Firm’s Influence Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is hiring Washington and Wall Street power broker Thomas Nides, bringing on the former diplomat as the firm navigates its growing reach as a $1 trillion powerhouse.

Nides, 62, will be vice chairman for strategy and client relations, Blackstone said in a statement Monday. He’s a former longtime top executive at Morgan Stanley, deputy secretary of state and ambassador to Israel.

The private equity firm founded by Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman has grown into an alternative investment giant that reaches across swaths of finance and Main Street.

Blackstone’s ascent underscores how the private equity industry is at a broader inflection point, facing new scrutiny as it transcends its buyout roots into everything from lending to building power infrastructure and buying homes.

Nides alternated between stints in government and finance. He stepped down from his post as ambassador to Israel over the summer, joining Wells Fargo & Co. in October as a vice chairman. That same month, Nides said he was leaving to focus on the Middle East in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

His arrival at Blackstone marks a quick pivot back to the private sector.

Nides “brings a wealth of relationships across the financial, government and geographic spectrum” as the firm expands globally, Schwarzman said in the statement.

He had been a chief of staff on Capitol Hill and a Fannie Mae executive. He was a top executive at Morgan Stanley and close lieutenant to then-CEO John Mack during the 2008 financial crisis, when banks came under more fire for risk-taking that caused the housing market to collapse.

Nides left the investment bank in 2010 to become Hillary Clinton’s deputy secretary of state and again went back to Morgan Stanley as vice chairman before becoming the US ambassador to Israel from 2021 to 2023.

At Blackstone, he will interface with major clients and support strategic efforts at the firm, which last year reached the milestone of managing $1 trillion of assets.

