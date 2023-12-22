Blackstone Inc. (BX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Blackstone Inc. (BX) reached $130.69, with a +1.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The investment manager's shares have seen an increase of 20.94% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 3.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 10.34% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion, indicating changes of -25.34% and -22.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.43 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.78.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 5.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

