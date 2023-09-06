Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Blackstone Inc. (BX) closed at $107.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.5 billion, down 3.71% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $10.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.54% and -16.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

