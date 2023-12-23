On December 21, 2023, Chief Accounting Officer David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX), as reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,500 shares of Blackstone Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Blackstone Inc is a global leader in alternative asset management and financial services, providing solutions that include private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds. The company also provides a range of financial advisory services, including financial and strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization advisory, and fund placement services.

The insider transaction history for Blackstone Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 9 insider sells and 5 insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Blackstone Inc were trading at $128.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $98.002 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 54.91, which is above both the industry median of 13.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.34, with a GF Value of $95.64, indicating that Blackstone Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Blackstone Inc Chief Accounting Officer David Payne Sells 5,500 Shares

