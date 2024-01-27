Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Blackstone Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.11, expectations were $0.98. Blackstone Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

We'll also refer to non-GAAP measures and you'll find reconciliations in the press release on the Shareholders page of our website. Also note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Blackstone Fund. This audiocast is copyrighted material at Blackstone and may not be duplicated without consent. Quickly on results, we reported GAAP net income for the quarter of $109 million. Distributable earnings were $1.4 billion or $1.11 per common share, and we declared a dividend of $0.94, which will be paid to holders of record as of February 5. With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve.

Stephen Schwarzman: Good morning and thank you for joining our call. Blackstone reported strong results for the fourth quarter of 2023, including our highest distributable earnings in six quarters, which capped a volatile year for global markets. Most major equity indices rebounded from significant declines in 2022, but with wide intra-year swings, driven by historic movements in Treasury yields, economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability. Against this backdrop, Blackstone generated steady fee-related earnings of $4.3 billion for the year, underpinning healthy distributable earnings of $5.1 billion. Performance revenues were down as expected in the context of limited realizations as we choose to sell less in unfavorable markets.

We've designed the firm to provide resiliency in times of stress and capture the upside as markets recover. In the fourth quarter, as bond yields declined and markets rallied, we executed several realizations, driving strong sequential growth in DE to $1.4 billion. 2023 was also a year of important milestones for Blackstone. We were the first alternative manager to surpass $1 trillion of assets under management. We were also the first in our sector to be added to the S&P 500 index, positioning our stock be even more widely owned. We were pleased that BX shares ranked in the top 20 best performing out of the 500 stocks in the S&P 500 index last year. Blackstone is now the 55th largest US public company by market cap, exceeding the market value of all other asset managers.

