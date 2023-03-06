U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

Blackstone Minerals completes "independent and credible" Digbee ESG process

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Digbee Limited founder and CEO Jamie Strauss and Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) managing director Scott Williamson speak to Proactive's Thomas Warner about the independent ESG assessment Digbee recently completed with Blackrock. Williamson reveals the key takeaways from the "independent and credible" assessment as he works to build up the district-scale Ta Khoa Project in northern Vietnam.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/blackstone-minerals-completes-independent-and-credible-digbee-esg-process-560824901

