Blackstone Minerals completes "independent and credible" Digbee ESG process
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Blackstone Minerals Ltd
Digbee Limited founder and CEO Jamie Strauss and Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) managing director Scott Williamson speak to Proactive's Thomas Warner about the independent ESG assessment Digbee recently completed with Blackrock. Williamson reveals the key takeaways from the "independent and credible" assessment as he works to build up the district-scale Ta Khoa Project in northern Vietnam.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/blackstone-minerals-completes-independent-and-credible-digbee-esg-process-560824901