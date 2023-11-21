Advertisement
Blackstone and Permira to buy Adevinta for about $13 billion

(Reuters) - Permira and Blackstone on Tuesday said that they will acquire eBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta ASA for about 141 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.06 billion).

The companies have offered to pay Adevinta shareholders 115 Norwegian crowns per share.

As part of the deal, eBay said it would sell 50% of its shares for an estimated $2.2 billion and would exchange the remaining shares for an equity stake of about 20% in the newly privatized company.

Norway's Adevinta had set up an independent committee in October to review an acquisition offer from an investor consortium led by Permira and Blackstone.

($1 = 10.7960 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

