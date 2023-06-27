Blackstone Ponders Partial Stake Sale of Iconic Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is reportedly considering offers to sell half of its interest in the real estate of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Blackstone purchased the property almost four years ago for $4.25 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based investment firm is just weighing options and hasn't committed to a divestiture.

Bellagio is one of the "top-performing" resorts and is operated under a long-term lease by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), its original owner.

Blackstone has recently inked a pact with Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) to divest its 14 million square feet of industrial properties for $3.1 billion in cash.

In May, Blackstone had agreed to sell its stake in SaaS startup IBS Software to Apax for $450 million.

Price Action: BX shares are trading higher by 1.59% to $90.19 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

