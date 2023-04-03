U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.62
    -0.69 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,493.22
    +219.07 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,117.11
    -104.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.78
    -12.71 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.13
    +4.46 (+5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.50
    +21.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4110
    -0.0830 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2405
    +0.0072 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3450
    -0.4520 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,015.38
    -79.26 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.75
    +6.32 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Blackstone REIT limits investor redemptions again in March

2
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Monday that it had again blocked withdrawals from its $70 billion real estate income trust in March as the private equity firm faced a flurry of redemption requests.

Blackstone has been exercising its right to block investor withdrawals from BREIT since November last year after requests exceeded a preset 5% of the net asset value of the fund.

BREIT fulfilled withdrawal requests of $666 million in March, representing only 15% of the $4.5 billion in total redemption requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

Total redemption requests for March were 15% higher than the approximately $3.9 billion demanded by investors in February but 16% lower than the $5.3 billion Blackstone received in January.

The level of withdrawal requests is expected to normalize over time as Blackstone works through its backlog, Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said during an analyst earnings call in January.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone to Buy UK Landlord in £700 Million Take-Private Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. agreed to purchase UK landlord Industrials REIT Ltd., the private equity giant’s latest bet on urban warehouses in Europe. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production CutNew York-based Black

  • McDonald’s reportedly tells U.S. staff to work from home over the next 3 days so it can deliver layoff messages remotely

    McDonald’s said it would deliver staffing notices virtually owing to the increased amount of personal travel for the week of April 3.

  • Why One Firm's 3,612% Return Is Drawing the Ire of Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Spitznagel is a master at generating buzz for his tail risk-protection business. From partnering with the man who coined the very term “Black Swan” to warning this January that we’re in “the greatest tinderbox-timebomb in financial history,” he makes sure Universa Investments is rarely far from the Wall Street spotlight. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukra

  • Oil Price Jolt Compounds Inflation Puzzle for Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Central bankers who spent past weeks puzzling over how financial turmoil will impact their outlook now have a jolt in the form of higher oil prices to contend with.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Productio

  • US FTC orders Illumina to divest cancer detection test maker Grail

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday ordered Illumina to divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail, finding that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests. Illumina said it would appeal the decision, and will seek expedited consideration from an appeals court. Judge Michael Chappell, an administrative law judge at the agency, ruled last year that the $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail would not hurt competition.

  • Oil price forecasts rise on Wall Street as OPEC cuts signal 'geopolitical posturing'

    Wall Street analysts raise their price targets on crude following a surprise output cut announcement by OPEC+.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • April Seasonality Favors Bitcoin and Stocks

    The first month of the second quarter usually sees bullish environment for risk assets.

  • Bittrex to End U.S. Operations Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex announced that the company would shut down its U.S. platform on April 30 after nine years of operation. Policy 4.0 CEO and founder Tanvi Ratna breaks down her report on the state of crypto regulation.

  • The shocking allegations against Daylight, an LGBTQ+ focused fintech startup

    The article homed in on Daylight, an LGBQT+ focused neobank whose seed and Series A fundraises TechCrunch had covered here and here, respectively. Lawsuits, fabrications and inappropriate behavior are among the many allegations reported in this in-depth piece. Last week, I wrote about Ramp reporting 4x revenue growth in 2022.

  • Cineworld to Raise $2.26 Billion in Bankruptcy Exit Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Theater operator Cineworld Group Plc plans to raise $2.26 billion in a restructuring plan to slash debt and exit bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production CutThe world’s second-largest theater

  • Analysis-Israel's tech sector reels from SVB collapse, proposed judicial reform

    After weathering recession and military conflicts, Israel's high-tech sector could be facing its biggest test yet as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) removes a key funding source and a proposed judicial overhaul threatens the bedrock of corporate law. Nicknamed "Startup Nation", Israel's economy has ridden a wave of tech success with a sector that employs just 10% of the country's workforce accounting for around 15% of economic output, more than half of exports and a quarter of tax income. But proposals by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition to give the government greater say in the selection of judges while limiting the Supreme Court's power to strike down legislation have worried current and potential investors.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching UnitedHealth (UNH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Chinese Smartphone Maker Huawei Tries To Tap EV Wave With New Alliances

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars to tap the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) driven EV wave. Huawei will collaborate with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor Corp (OTC: BCCMY) (OTC: BMCLF), and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group to manufacture Aito-branded vehicles, Reuters reports citing Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Yu added that Huawei already partnered with Seres Group to make Aito cars

  • Ukraine Latest: Denmark and Norway to Donate Ammunition to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv with a small delegation of business representatives to demonstrate his nation’s commitment to help rebuild Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Prod

  • Wall Street mixed as inflation concerns resurface, energy stocks jump

    U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Monday as rising oil prices stoked concerns about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to temper inflation, while a jump in shares of energy firms helped stem losses. This comes just days after cooling inflation raised hopes that the Fed could soon end its aggressive monetary tightening. Major technology stocks and other growth shares such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc fell between 0.8% and 1.2%, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • UBS and Credit Suisse shares drop as Swiss prosecutor investigates takeover

    Credit Suisse and UBS shares fell on Monday after Switzerland's federal prosecutor opened an investigation into the emergency merger of the two lenders. The office of the attorney general said on Sunday that the prosecutor opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group last month, looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks. UBS and Credit Suisse were each set for their biggest daily decline in 10 days, falling around 4% in early trading before paring losses to stay down 2% and 1.8%, respectively at 1410 GMT.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Tesla Keeps Growing, but at What Cost?

    In recent months, the electric-vehicle maker has doubled down on growing as fast as possible. A big question for investors now is what that cost will be.