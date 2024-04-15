Blackstone Revives Potential Sale of Motel 6 Brand Owner

Gillian Tan and Natalie Wong
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s real estate arm is once again exploring a sale of the owner of the Motel 6 brand, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The asset manager is in the early stages of soliciting interest from potential suitors in G6 Hospitality, which owns both Motel 6 and Studio 6, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details.

A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment.

Blackstone acquired the business from the French lodging company Accor SA in 2012 as part of a $1.9 billion deal. Blackstone tested buyer interest for G6 Hospitality in late 2021. That effort, which didn’t result in a transaction, may have valued the budget brand’s holding company at more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

The commercial-property market froze in 2022 as borrowing costs started to soar, pressuring valuations. While financing challenges continue to weigh on transactions, some deals have been struck as interest rates have stabilized.

Earlier this month, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. acquired a controlling interest in Sydell Group, which owns the NoMad hotels brand, in an effort to add to its luxury offerings. In March, Hilton agreed to buy the Graduate Hotels brand.

The Motel 6 brand traces its roots back to the 1960s, when its first hotel opened in California and charged $6 a night. Over the years, the company sold off real estate and now franchises the brand. Blackstone, which has nearly tripled its original investment, has injected more than $900 million in the business, one of the people said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Jittery Investors Snap Up Options Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility is perking up across markets as investors seek protection amid concern that the conflict in the Middle East could widen and as the selloff in the bond market deepened.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two D

  • How Amazon Became the Largest Private EV Charging Operator in the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon’s Maple Valley, Washington, warehouse is built for speed. At night, big rigs pull up to one end to unload boxes and padded mailers – some after a short drive from a bigger warehouse down the road, others following a flight in the hold of a cargo plane. Waiting employees scan, sort and load them into rolling racks. Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone

  • Exclusive-Lockheed wins US missile defense contract worth $17 billion, sources say

    (Reuters) -Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $17 billion contract to develop the next generation of interceptors that would guard the United States against an intercontinental ballistic missile attack, two industry sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The win represents a shot in the arm for Lockheed after the U.S. said it would start reducing F-35 orders and the Army said in February that it was abandoning development of a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, a next-generation helicopter for which Lockheed had submitted a design. The multi-year contract will be awarded as soon as Monday by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, which is developing the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) to modernize the current Ground-Based Midcourse Defense program, a network of radars, anti-ballistic missiles and other equipment designed to protect the United States from intercontinental ballistic missiles.

  • Charles Schwab revenue beats estimates on higher asset management fees

    Still, overall profit at the brokerage shrank 15% to $1.36 billion on higher interest paid on client deposits and its own borrowings. "Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets - including $45 billion in March alone," CEO Walt Bettinger said in a statement. A rebound in markets has boosted the value of assets under management at brokerages, allowing them to pocket higher fees even if fewer clients put their money into the funds.

  • Countdown to Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

    Evaluate the expected performance of Blackstone Inc. (BX) for the quarter ended March 2024, looking beyond the conventional Wall Street top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining some of its key metrics for better insight.

  • Gold Pushes Toward Fresh Record as Tensions Rise in Middle East

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as demand for the haven asset grew amid fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesBullion r

  • Apollo’s Asia Expansion Has Lured in $35 Billion From Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s revamp of its Asia business is starting to pay off: It’s raised $35 billion from the region since the start of 2022 to bolster expansion. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesGoldman Traders Deliver Surprise Profit SurgeUnder head of Asia-

  • Your 2025 Social Security COLA Could Be Bigger Than Your 2024 Increase. Here's Why That's Bad News for Retirees.

    A bigger Social Security "raise" next year could come with more baggage than meets the eye.

  • Homebuilder stocks slide as high mortgage rates stifle April confidence reading

    Homebuilder stocks fell after a closely watched housing sentiment index broke a four-month streak of gains amid high mortgage rates.

  • Global iPhone shipments drop nearly 10% as Apple's 2024 woes continue

    Global iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% in Q1 as the company deals with rising rivals from China.