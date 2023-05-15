U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Blackstone To Sell Ownership In IBS Software For $450M To Apax

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) agreed to sell its stake in SaaS startup IBS Software to Apax for $450 million.

  • Following the transaction, Apax will partner with IBS Software's Founder and Executive Chairman, V K Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder.

  • Founded in 1997, IBS Software provides next-generation SaaS solutions that power the most mission-critical operations at the world's leading aviation, tour and cruise, hospitality, and logistics companies. Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm.

  • The transaction will likely close end of Q2 2023.

  • Anand Krishnan, CEO of IBS Software, added: "As the travel industry rapidly embraces digitalization, we have a vital role to play in helping our customers accelerate revenues, drive efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. Apax has deep experience in partnering with leading SaaS providers and will be a strategic partner for IBS Software as we embark on a new phase of growth. We thank Blackstone for helping us create real value and a true partnership."

  • Blackstone acquired about 40% stake in IBS Software, from General Atlantic, in 2015 for $170 million. Blackstone was looking to sell this stake for over $1.2 billion, TechCrunch reports. To date, IBS Software has raised $680 million in primary and secondary transactions.

  • Price Action: BX shares traded lower by 0.67% at $82.31 on the last check Monday.

