Blackstone Sells $1.1 Billion of Private Equity Fund Stakes to Ares

Allison McNeely and Layan Odeh
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s Strategic Partners unit sold a $1.1 billion portfolio of private equity fund interests to Ares Management Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The portfolio consists of older fund stakes that Strategic Partners had acquired from institutional sellers, according to people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

This is the largest private equity deal completed by Ares’ secondaries group. PJT Partners Inc. advised on the transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Blackstone, Ares and PJT declined to comment.

Strategic Partners, led by Verdun Perry, has $69 billion of assets under management and about 5,500 of acquired limited partnership interests.

Ares’ secondaries group has more than $24.8 billion of assets, and Nate Walton heads its private equity secondaries strategy.

Private equity secondaries transactions have increased in volume as investors — known as limited partners — hunt for liquidity in a slow dealmaking environment. Portfolio sales by limited partners increased to $60 billion last year from $53 billion in 2022, according to a PJT report.

Read More: Private Equity Deal Rut Spurs Firms to Raise Cash Creatively

Total deal volume in the secondary market last quarter increased by about 20% from the first three months of 2023, PJT estimates.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. is nearing a deal to sell more than $1 billion of private equity fund stakes to Ardian SAS to rebalance its portfolio and free up cash.

Read More: Ardian Is Near Deal to Buy Over $1 Billion of BCI’s PE Holdings

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet Can Still Rally Markets After Tech Earnings Gloom, Here’s Why. And 5 Other Things to Know Before the Market Opens.

    Stocks react after Israel launches Iran strike in retaliation, Netflix beats expectations as password-sharing crackdown boosts subscribers, and other news to start your day.

  • Bank of Korea chief watching Middle East tensions for FX, growth outlook reviews

    South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said odds for any further policy action to stabilize the slumping Korean won now depend on how events in the Middle East unfold as the bank is ready to take steps to stabilize forex markets if needed. In an interview with Reuters, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said tensions in the Middle East appeared to plateau after Iran downplayed Israel's retaliatory drone strikes against it but geopolitical uncertainty still poses risks for the dollar-won market, as well as the country's inflation.

  • National Bank CEO Slams Canada’s Capital Gains Tax Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of one of Canada’s largest banks is speaking out against the Trudeau government’s plan to raise taxes on capital gains, arguing it won’t spur investment in the country. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud S

  • Valero, Chevron Buy Oil Off Trans Mountain in West Coast First

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launche

  • Forget Nvidia: 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street pros are bullish on two hot chip stocks not named Nvidia.

  • Learning From Losses: Charles Harris's Lessons From Making (And Losing) Seven Figures On Tesla Stock

    Plenty of prop traders have lost fortunes because of bad decisions. But few have been amenable enough to stand in front of a microphone and explain what went wrong, especially when it’s a stock as volatile and contentious as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, long-time investor Charles Harris had no problem discussing his crash-and-burn, especially since he broke his rules. Don't Miss: This prop trading firm allows traders to receive 100% of the first $25,000 per account and 90% beyond that. Her

  • Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft 5 Years From Now

    Microsoft has been one of the pioneers in the field of AI, but this tech giant is also set to win big time from the growing adoption of this technology.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Pfizer (PFE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Super Micro Computer Stock Just Crashed 17%

    Super Micro Computer just spooked its investors with a suggestion that it will earn exactly what it promised to earn three months ago.