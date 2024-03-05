Blackstone, Thomson Reuters Selling £1.9 Billion of LSEG Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and other investors are selling a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The offering comprises about 21.5 million shares via York Holdings II Ltd., according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Sellers also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, who are members of the consortium of former investors in Refinitiv, which LSEG acquired.

LSEG will buy back about £500 million worth of shares as part of the transaction, according to the terms. Based on LSEG’s closing price of £90.42 on Tuesday, the shares changing hands were worth about £1.9 billion ($2.4 billion) in total, though accelerated share placements are often priced at a discount to attract buyers.

The sellers had gathered enough investor demand for the offering within minutes of announcing the deal, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.

Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are arranging the sale, the terms say.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.