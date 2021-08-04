U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Blackview launches 2021 flagship game rugged phone and TWS earbuds -- BL5000 and AirBuds 5 Pro with powerful features

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2013, Blackview has rooted in the smart device market with a portfolio including rugged phone, mainstream smartphone, earphone, tablet and laptop. Thanks to years of its R&D and innovations, Blackview has earned a global reputation for technological breakthroughs in high ruggedness, large capacity battery, photo shooting speed and excellent sound quality in phones and earbuds. On August 2nd, it released two high-end flagships—BL5000 and AirBuds 5 Pro.

Blackview BL5000 is the world's first leap-forward game rugged phone with pro gaming system, dual 5G and 125° ultra-wide camera. And Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro is a pair of true wireless earbuds with the hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation), a high-end dual active noise cancellation technology.

Blackview BL5000 the best game rugged phone

Blackview creates a stir with BL5000, featuring gaming and photography capability surpassing its rugged peers and even comparing flagship smartphones.

Coming to gaming performance, BL5000 integrates the configurations that help play hundreds of large-scale 3D games like Genshin Impact and push gameplay experience to the extreme. For example, dual 5G connectivity and 7nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 boost the speed. 6.36" FHD+ screen, 1217 super-linear speaker, 3D copper pipe liquid cooling system and Game Mode enhance full-sense immersion. 4980mAh battery, 30W fast charge and L-shape charge cable provide non-stop power.

As for photography, although not competitive enough when measured in megapixel, the setup harnesses full potential to work the best and create perfect shots. You can unleash creativity and capture wonderful moments with the main rear sensor 12MP Sony® IMX362, shot group photos and contain more splendid scenes into one frame with the rear 16MP 125° ultra-wide camera, and take vivid selfies even at night with the front 16MP Samsung® S5K3P9SP camera. Just shoot like a pro.

Added with military-grade ruggedness and top drop, water and dust resistance, Blackview BL5000 will be the ideal companion for outdoor adventures and travels. Enjoy great pleasure with this rugged game phone.

Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro industry-leading hybrid ANC at an affordable price

Along with BL5000, the AirBuds 5 Pro — the newest TWS earbuds flagship from Blackview — are also worth getting excited about.

A key selling point for the AirBuds 5 Pro is the industry-leading hybrid ANC technology. Feedforward and feedback microphones built in each earbud monitor environmental sounds and then produce the opposite signal to cancel that noise. With a noise reduction depth of 35dB, the AirBuds 5 Pro allow you to get fully immersed in what you are listening to.

In order to avoid the loss of audio quality due to noise cancellation, the AirBuds 5 Pro are equipped with the audio quality compensation algorithm, which makes it possible to keep original sound details. And there are also specially designed 7mm drivers and composite diaphragms to reproduce a rich bass range and bring exceptional sound quality.

Call quality is also a factor to judge whether a pair of earbuds is good or not. Thanks to the triple microphone noise reduction technology, the AirBuds 5 Pro are able to capture your voice clearly even in a crowded environment.

Along with those cutting-edge features, AirBuds 5 Pro also boast smart wear detection, single ear use, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 waterproof, scratch-proof surface, and 3-hour audio enjoyment from just 5-minute charging.

Price and Availability

Blackview is currently offering early bird discounts. From August 2nd to August 8th PT, BL5000 is available at $299.99 (original $499.99; Inclusive of VAT; Free Gift $49 Blackview AirBuds 3). Major European and American countries can enjoy Free Shipping. Moreover, from August 3rd to August 6th PT, 100 extra coupons valued at $20 (Code: BGBVBL5000) are available per day.

And from August 2nd to August 15th PT, AirBuds 5 Pro are available at $49.49 (original price $89.99).

Check out more information below:

Blackview BL5000 - $299.99 at Banggood

Blackview BL5000 - $499.99 at AliExpress (Discounts will be available in mid August)

Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro - $49.49 at Blackview

Press Photos:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2fabfi5tcv8314s/AADPs_uHkako1FXSMZgeSDV7a?dl=0

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackview-launches-2021-flagship-game-rugged-phone-and-tws-earbuds--bl5000-and-airbuds-5-pro-with-powerful-features-301348388.html

SOURCE Blackview

