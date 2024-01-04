BlackWall Insiders Added AU$14.1m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

BlackWall Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Richard Hill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$14m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.16 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.52). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.20m shares for AU$14m. But they sold 202.37k shares for AU$111k. In total, BlackWall insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:BWF Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2024

BlackWall Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at BlackWall. In fact, two insiders bought AU$14m worth of shares. But Founder & Non-Executive Chairman Joseph Glew sold shares worth AU$39k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BlackWall insiders own about AU$39m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackWall Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest BlackWall insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that BlackWall has 5 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

